Maj Gen Sanziri passes On

MAJOR GENERAL Francis Sanziri

MAJOR GENERAL Francis Sanziri has reportedly passed on.

DGN Online understands that he collapsed and could not be revived.

The late General was Force Commander of United Nations (UN) Disengagement Force in Syria.

He once headed the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) under the erstwhile President John Mahama’s administration.

Nana Mourns

President Nana Akufo-Addo has his deepest condolences to the sudden demise of the retired army officer.

In a statement, the President noted that “I am saddened by the news of the sudden death of Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri, Ghanaian Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), which occurred today, 19th April, 2019, in Israel.”

He added that “I extend heartfelt condolences to his widow, Commissioner of Police Beatrice Vib-Sanziri, to his children and family, to the Minister for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, officers, men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces, and to UN Secretary General António Guterres, and members of UNDOF.”

He says “our nation has lost a fine, dedicated, professional military officer, who served his country and the global community with distinction. His was, certainly, a distinguished military career.”

By DGN Online