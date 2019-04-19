ECOWAS Raises Concerns Over Regrouping Of Ex-Rebels In Liberia

THE ECONOMIC Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reportedly expressed worrying concerns about rising tensions in Liberia.

ECOWAS, according to local media reports in Liberia, has noted with concerns the “regrouping of ex-fighters in Liberia.”

The subregional bloc as at the time of filing this report, was expected to hold an urgent security meeting on the situation.

It follows the decision by some ex-rebel generals to issue a 72-hour ultimatum for Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah, to report to their office, (no location), failing which, they (ex-generals) rebels will bring him to “justice” by force.

The lawmaker being demanded by the ex-rebels is an opposition politician and the ex-generals are reportedly loyal to President George Weah whose Government appears to be grossly failing in managing the peace of Liberia, a country which experienced a 14-year civil war in the past.

President Weah and his Vice, Mrs. Taylor, have been having bad working relationship since assuming power, and Liberia seems once again to be dividing on ethnic lines, a recipe for potential civil war.

Recently, a popular radio show host in Liberia, Henry Costa posted a video on the social media platform, Facebook, showing a group of men doing military training on a local beach in Monrovia under the watch of ex-rebel generals.

Although government officials have since denied any links whatsoever to the group, DGN Online understands that a recent press conference held and presided over by virtually the same crop of ex-generals have only served to reinforce public perceptions of official endorsement of their activities.

BY Melvin Tarlue