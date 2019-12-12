Majority Leader Defends New Cedi Notes

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

THE MAJORITY leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has backed government’s decision to manufacture new Cedi notes.

The new Cedi notes are in GH¢200 and GH¢100 notes, reports indicate. Some people have kicked against the new notes.

Bonsu, who is also the Suame MP, said the new Cedi notes would bring several significant benefits to the country within a short time.

According to him, the GH¢200 and GH¢100 notes would help improve and facilitate business transactions among the people in the country.

The majority leader also stated that since the new notes were higher, it would go a long way to prevent robbery attacks of innocent people.

“Since the notes are in GH¢200 and GH¢100, you will not be exposed to robbers even when you are moving with huge money,” he said on radio.

Most importantly, the Suame lawmaker said the new notes would change the characteristics of the Cedi notes and avert the printing of fake Cedi notes.

“I am all for the new Cedi notes because its benefits are enormous,” he declared, adding that it will help improve the economy.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi