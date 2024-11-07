Majority Leader Slams Speaker’s Indefinite Adjournment Of Parliament

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has strongly condemned Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to adjourn Parliament indefinitely.

Afenyo-Markin described the move as “supervising chaos” and an undermining of Ghana’s democratic processes.

Afenyo-Markin noted that “We will recall Parliament! We won’t let the Speaker have his way—he’s not an MP! We MPs determine the business of Parliament.”

He noted that “What Mr. Speaker did today amounts to supervising chaos and bringing the image of democracy to disrepute.”

“Who are they and when did we constitute a new committee in Parliament? I chair the Business Committee, and when the Clerk of Parliament asked for the Business Committee meeting, I was explicit that the subject matter of the recall is the very matter for consideration, and so there was no need to have another business committee.”

He further explained that “Business Committee is to decide on the business of the House, and this occasion, you have made an application which has been granted, and the items that had been approved were the very things to be decided on, so I directed that the Order Paper be printed to reflect all those items.”

These statements convey Afenyo-Markin’s strong dissatisfaction with Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to adjourn Parliament indefinitely, citing procedural disputes and administrative lapses.

Background of the Dispute

The controversy began when Speaker Bagbin adjourned Parliament due to a lack of business, caused by the absence of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members.

However, Afenyo-Markin clarified that the NPP caucus’ absence was due to a procedural dispute.

Procedural Dispute

The Clerk of Parliament failed to print the necessary Order Paper, outlining issues and agenda items for discussion.

Without the document, the session couldn’t proceed, leaving NPP members unable to participate.

Afenyo-Markin’s Reaction

Afenyo-Markin emphasized that the failure to address the procedural issue should not be blamed on the NPP but rather on the administrative lapse.

He stated, “What Mr. Speaker did today amounts to supervising chaos and bringing the image of democracy to disrepute.”

