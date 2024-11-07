Jinapor Declares Damongo Constituency ‘Secured’

In a show of confidence, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency, has declared the area a “world bank” and “secured” zone for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing a rally on November 7, 2024, Jinapor touted the constituency’s transformation under the Akufo-Addo government, citing unprecedented development and infrastructure projects.

Jinapor’s Assurance

“I want to assure our incoming Vice President, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh that Damongo constituency is secured. It is secured for the NPP in 2024, 2028, 2032, 2036 and will continue to be a stronghold of the NPP,” Jinapor stated, amid applause from hundreds of supporters.

NPP’s Track Record

Jinapor highlighted Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s achievements, including the successful implementation of the Free SHS program and tackling of dumsor.

The Savannah Region Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibral, also listed various developmental projects executed by the government in the area.

Napo Address

Dr. Opoku Prempeh emphasized the spiritual and historical significance of Damongo to the NPP and Ghana’s elections.

He stated that an NPP victory in Damongo will confirm the party’s win in the polls.

Taking a swipe at John Mahama and the NDC, Opoku Prempeh noted that the area witnessed more progress under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.

-BY Daniel Bampoe