26 Thugs Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping Of Abetifihene

A shocking incident unfolded in Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region on Thursday morning, as 26 recruited hooligans stormed the area in a brazen attempt to kidnap the Abetifihene, Nana Akyeamfour Asiedu Agyeman II.

The violent confrontation was sparked by a long-standing chieftaincy dispute, which has been simmering in the area.

Eyewitnesses describe the scene as chaotic, with the thugs heckling and stripping the chief naked, forcing him to sit on the floor.

An elderly woman, revered as a deity, was also reportedly involved in the altercation.

Gunshots were fired as rival factions clashed, attempting to destool the Abetifihene.

The situation remains tense, with footage showing a blockade on the main road leading to the Abetifi Presbyterian Training College and surrounding areas.

Multiple vehicles have been stranded on the road, with drivers reportedly being unable to pass through.

According to sources close to the situation, the Abetifihene was taken hostage by a rival group claiming authority over the Kwahu Traditional Council.

However, timely intervention by the National Investigations Bureau and security forces, led by Member of Parliament, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, successfully rescued the chief from the violent faction.

Arrest

Meanwhile, the 26 suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to appear in court tomorrow.

However, the Abetifihene is under police protection, as the chieftaincy dispute continues to simmer, with tensions running high in the Kwahu East District.

-BY Daniel Bampoe