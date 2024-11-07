15 Injured In Kyerewere Accident On Nsawam-Suhum Road

A devastating road accident occurred on the Nsawam-Suhum road at Kyerewere, on the Accra to Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region, leaving 15 passengers injured and one other in critical condition.

The incident involved a sprinter vehicle traveling from Kumasi to Accra, which lost control after a tyre burst.

Eyewitness Accounts

According to eyewitnesses, the driver’s attempt to apply the brakes after realizing the tyre had burst caused the vehicle to veer off the road.

Three passengers were thrown from the bus, with one woman’s leg trapped between the doors.

“I was eating when I heard the loud sound of a tyre burst. When I went to check, I saw it was a sprinter bus. Due to overspeeding, the driver lost control while trying to stop the vehicle,” an eyewitness recounted.

Casualties and Response

Of the 15 passengers injured, three are in critical condition and were rushed to the hospital.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the vehicle’s mate may have lost his life in the crash.

However, the Police later stormed the scene to bring the situation under control.

