Afenyo-Markin Warns Of Salary Delays For Public Servants

Parliamentary impasse took a worrying turn as Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin cautioned that public servants’ salaries might be delayed due to the ongoing standoff.

This follows Speaker Alban Bagbin’s indefinite adjournment of Parliament on November 7, 2024.

Background

The controversy began in October when Speaker Bagbin declared four parliamentary seats vacant, potentially shifting the balance of power towards the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Afenyo-Markin challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.

Recent Developments

The Supreme Court rejected Speaker Bagbin’s application to overturn its earlier ruling.

In response, NPP members boycotted Parliament, leading to the Speaker’s adjournment.

The Minority MPs occupied the Majority side of the chamber, forcing Majority MPs to remain outside.

Afenyo-Markin’s Concerns

Afenyo-Markin accused the Minority of deliberately obstructing government business and conspiring with the Speaker to prevent key legislation, including the Free Senior High School bill.

He warned that public servants might not receive their salaries if the impasse is not resolved soon.

Implications

The parliamentary crisis has sparked concerns about the potential impact on public sector salaries and the country’s stability.

With the indefinite adjournment, it remains uncertain when Parliament will reconvene to address the stalled issues.

-BY Daniel Bampoe