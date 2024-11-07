Speaker Bagbin Faces Contempt

In a dramatic turn of events, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus has vowed to cite Speaker Alban Bagbin for contempt following his decision to adjourn Parliament indefinitely for the second time.

This move comes after the Speaker’s ruling on November 7, 2024, which was met with strong disagreement from the NPP.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy began when Speaker Bagbin declared four parliamentary seats vacant, potentially shifting the balance of power towards the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Supreme Court intervened, instructing the Speaker to hold off on declaring the seats vacant.

However, according to K.T. Hammond, Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, the Speaker failed to comply with the Court’s ruling.

NPP’s Grievances

Hammond expressed frustration that the NDC MPs occupied the Majority side of the House, despite the Supreme Court’s decision.

He argued that the Speaker should not have allowed this, citing established conventions in Parliament regarding seating arrangements.

KT Hammond emphasized that the Speaker’s failure to enforce the Supreme Court’s ruling is a serious oversight.

Consequences of Contempt Charges

If the NPP caucus follows through with their threat, Speaker Bagbin could face serious consequences.

The contempt charges would likely lead to a formal investigation and potentially even a vote of no confidence.

This development highlights the escalating tensions between the NPP and NDC in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe