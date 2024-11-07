GFA, betPawa Discuss Ghana Football

GFA and betPawa officials

betPawa officials visited Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, on Tuesday, November 5, to discuss ongoing and future initiatives for Ghanaian football.

The meeting, attended by betPawa Managing Director for Africa, Ntoudi Mouyelo Katoula, and Regional Manager for Southern and Western Africa, Nii Armah Ashong-Katai, focused on solidifying the growing partnership between betPawa and the GFA.

This in-person meeting followed a series of online discussions to finalise plans for the 2024-25 season. Key initiatives discussed included Locker Room Bonuses for Ghana Premier League players, expanding this bonus to the Women’s FA Cup from the Round of 16, and plans for further growth.

Additionally, the partnership will see the second phase of the betPawa pitch project at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, featuring a spectator stand and dressing rooms.

Mr. Okraku expressed appreciation for betPawa’s commitment, noting its financial support to clubs and positive impact on Ghanaian football. Key GFA officials, including General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo and Marketing Director Jamil Maraby, were also present.