‘We Will Step Up For Amorim’

André Onana

André Onana has insisted that Manchester United’s squad can adapt to incoming boss Rúben Amorim’s tactical demands once the new head coach starts his job.

Amorim is set to start his reign at Old Trafford on November 11 after caretaker Ruud van Nistelrooy has taken charge of United’s next two games.

There is set to be a switch from 4-3-3 to Amorim’s favoured 3-4-3 once the 39-year-old arrives from Sporting CP.

It has prompted questions about whether the squad will be able to cope with the change, but Onana, who revealed he watched Sporting’s impressive 4-1 win over Manchester City on Tuesday, says the players are ready for the challenge.

“It’s a different system but my teammates, we are all pragmatic,” Onana told a news conference on Wednesday.

“Everyone here is capable of doing it. It won’t be an issue for us.”

Amorim’s arrival has also raised questions about Van Nistelrooy’s long-term future. The Dutchman arrived as Erik ten Hag’s assistant in the summer before being promoted to interim boss last week.

The club are set to unveil a new backroom staff once Amorim has been unveiled, and Van Nistelrooy has admitted he is still in the dark about whether he will be part of it.

“I haven’t spoken with him [Amorim],” Van Nistelrooy said. “No contact so far, so no changes in that. I don’t know when either.

“It’s difficult to comment on [my future] now. I am waiting for conversations to take place. I have to say that I feel the responsibility to do well over the next week and that is my job. I am focused on that.

“I welcome Ruben, I am happy to help him and that is the situation at the moment.”