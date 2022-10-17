Make Us Proud And Enjoy Free TVET – Adutwum Tells BECE Candidates

Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has entreated the 552,276 candidates from 18,501 schools who are sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) across 2,023 centers in the country from Monday 17th October to Friday 21st October to sit well and excel.

In his Goodwill message to the candidates, the Minister noted that for the past nine years of their education, their parents, teachers, and Government have invested significantly in their education, and now is the time for them to write well.

He explained that “President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo believes in you. This is why he has made key investments in your future by ensuring that all successful candidates who qualify for placement in any of our public senior high or technical and vocational schools will benefit from the Government’s Free Senior High School (SHS) or Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)”.

“I am confident that all candidates, invigilators, supervisors, school authorities, and teachers will heed all rules and regulations regarding this exam”.

Dr. Adutwum further added that “Meanwhile, my Ministry is working with the Ghana Education Service, West African Examination Council, and the Security Services to safeguard all the 2,023 designated centers across the country”.

“Again, I wish you all success in your Basic Education Certificate Examinations. Go make us proud” the Minister stated.

BY Daniel Bampoe