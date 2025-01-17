Malawi Reiterates Support For Morocco’s Territorial Integrity In Joint Statement

Nasser Bourita and Nancy Tembo in a handshake

Malawi reaffirmed, on Thursday in Rabat, its support for Morocco’s territorial integrity, and for the Kingdom’s sovereignty over all its territory, including the Moroccan Sahara region.

This position was expressed in a joint statement signed at the end of talks between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Malawian peer, Nancy Tembo.

In the statement, Tembo also welcomed the growing international consensus and momentum led by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in favor of the Moroccan Autonomy Plan, describing it as the only credible, serious and realistic solution.

It also welcomed the efforts of the United Nations as the exclusive framework for achieving a realistic, practical and lasting solution to the Sahara regional dispute.

Source: MAP