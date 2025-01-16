206 Submit Applications For MMDCE Positions In NR

Fifi kwatey

A total of 206 people from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have submitted their applications for the positions of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Northern Region.

These applications represent 16 constituencies within the region.

The Northern Regional branch of the NDC has grouped the applicants into four groups, with vetting scheduled to take place from January 18 to January 21, 2025, at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council in Tamale.

In a statement, NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, urged the vetting committee to take into account customary, geographical, and ethnic balance during the vetting process.

“Due consideration must be given to the customary, geographical, and ethnic composition of each district to ensure a balanced distribution of political power and influence. This approach aims to foster unity and rally the entire district around a common developmental agenda,” he emphasized.

Mr. Kwetey also cautioned that the competence and relevant experience of each applicant should be critically assessed, as these attributes are essential for effectively managing the complexities associated with the office of an MMDCE.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale