Man Gunned Down In Kumasi

A man in his 40s has been gunned down in front of his house at Akrafo Kokobeng in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region by an unknown assailant.

The deceased, whose name was given as Nana Okofrobuo Boateng, a former chief, was shot multiple times in the neck and head on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

According to an eyewitness report, the deceased had gone out to buy food but was shot while returning to his house at about 11:00pm.

“As soon as the deceased reached his gate, the assailant who was hidden behind some flowers in front of the house, shot him multiple times,” a neighbour who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

The police are investigating the incident. Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at a morgue for preservation.

