Mahama Ministerial Nominee Cited In Int’l Bank Scandal- Bright Simons

A soon-to-be-appointed ministerial nominee under the Mahama administration has been cited in an international investigation.

Vice President of IMANI Ghana, Bright Simons, who raised the alarm in a post on X (formerly Twitter), revealed that an international bank has confidentially warned the President’s office about the individual, cautioning that the outcomes of the ongoing investigations may soon become public.

He argued that this government cannot afford a chain of scandals that sap goodwill and urged the President to carefully consider the potential fallout.

The post read, “Those who care about the reputation of the new Ghanaian government would be interested in knowing that an international bank has reached out confidentially to the office of the current President with a warning that an individual he intends to name to high ministerial office is the subject of adverse investigations. And that the outcomes of these investigations may become public. The President was thus being alerted about the potential distractions this individual’s appointment may cause given that ORAL’s credibility requires the government to maintain the moral high ground. It is generally important that a Ghanaian government avoids a “chain of scandals”. Scandals accumulate to sap goodwill. We can’t say more than this.”

A Daily Guide Report