Be Extremely Careful About Your Decisions- Serwaa Amihere To Young People

Media personality Serwaa Amihere has urged young people to exercise extreme caution when making decisions as youngsters.

Speaking at the Ignite Youth Empowerment Thanksgiving Service organized by Obuobia Darko-Opoku, Serwaa shared a personal lesson from a challenging sextape experience.

“You need to be extremely careful of the choices you make today,” she told the audience. “I was going to tell you this last year, and I didn’t. But I would be doing you a great disservice if I didn’t say it this year.”

The media personality, who said she is still young, emphasized the lasting impact of decisions made in one’s youth. “There are so many young ones here. Many of you are in university. Please, be extremely careful and selective about the decisions you make while you’re young,” she urged.

She explained that decisions made in youth could have far-reaching consequences. “Six, seven, five, three, or even two years later, they can come back to bite you really hard. And that is what happened to me last year,” she said.

Her remarks come after a controversial video of Serwaa, which surfaced online in April 2024. The footage, which showed her in a compromising position with a man identified as Henry Fitz, led to significant public backlash.

In response, Serwaa issued an apology via her social media, stating the video had been recorded five years before. She explained that it went public after months of extortion and threats, despite police involvement.

She expressed regret for underestimating the long-term consequences of her past actions.

Through her experience, Serwaa aims to caution young people to consider the impact of their choices, hoping her story serves as a valuable lesson.