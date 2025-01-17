Kantamanto Traders’ Rebuilding Efforts Raises Concerns – Says GNFS

Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Desmond Ackak, has expressed serious concerns over the rebuilding of the Kantamanto market by traders following the devastating fire outbreak on January 2, 2025.

In an interview with DGN, Mr. Ackak highlighted that the GNFS has noted that some traders with the help of various benevolent individuals and organizations are attempting to rebuild the market without consulting the fire service for expert guidance.

“Unfortunately, it appears that despite numerous warnings, some traders have ignored orders and are continuing to construct unsafe structures,” he lamented.

He emphasised the necessity for market authorities to ensure they have the appropriate tools and resources in place, warning that without prioritizing safety, markets risk facing potential fire hazards in the future.

Mr. Ackak noted that under the leadership of Chief Fire Officer Julius A. Kuunuor, the GNFS has initiated safety enforcement measures across markets nationwide.

“Local authorities are also engaged in ensuring that adequate safety precautions are implemented. Additionally, we have a dedicated market resource team focused on educating traders about essential safety protocols,” he stated.

Mr. Ackak reaffirmed the GNFS’s commitment to providing 24-hour surveillance in market areas and assured that they will work diligently to control the rising incidence of fire outbreaks.

He urged traders to be mindful of the materials used in the rebuilding process to ensure safety.

“We must work together to create a safer environment for everyone involved,” he added.

