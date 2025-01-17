23 Illegal Miners Arrested In Gbane

Some 23 illegal miners have been arrested by private security guards engaged by Earl International Group Gold Ghana Ltd at Gbane in the Talensi district of the Upper East Region.

The illegal miners were arrested by the security guards in the underground area of the large-scale mining company.

According to a statement issued by the mining company, the 23 illegal miners were among some other illegal miners numbering over 100, who had invaded the second level of the company’s Shaft 2, at about midnight of Wednesday, January 15, 2025, through illegal mining pits.

All 23 suspects have since been handed over to the Ghana Police Service.

According to the company, massive invasion of the underground mine by illegal miners has been a persistent challenge confronting its operations, since it started the deep underground mining in the area.

Management says the company has adopted various measures including regular sealing of illegal mining pits around the concession, as well as engaging community leaders and stakeholders, to find a solution to the menace, and yet the activities of the illegal miners persist.

The Wednesday, January 15, 2025 arrest is one of the several arrests that have been made in the past one year the company has been operating. Many illegal miners have decided to target Earl International’s concession as their preferred area to steal gold ore, according to the statement.

It will be recalled that on August 10, 2024, some 30 illegal miners who had also invaded the mining area of the company were arrested by the company’s security guards and handed over to the Ghana Police Service.

There have also been cases where illegal miners have attacked and injured Earl International’s security guards in the underground area.

The Mine Manager of Earl International Group Ghana Gold Ltd, Firibu Salia, has said that the persistent invasion of the underground area of the company by these illegal miners has not only obstructed the smooth operations of the company but also posed a danger to the company’s workers.

According to him, illegal miners often blast support pillars and concrete slabs meant to prevent their unlawful entry into the underground area of the company, but has assured the public, the industry regulator, and other stakeholders, that the company is committed to deploying legitimate and sustainable means to address the situation.

From Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga