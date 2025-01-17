Mahama Appoints Bawa As GNPC CEO

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Edward Abambire Bawa, the former Member of Parliament for Bongo, as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

A letter signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama, stated that the appointment was made in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 10(2) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Act, 1983 (P.N.D.C.L. 64).

“His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 10(2) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Act, 1983 (P.N.D.C.L. 64), has appointed you as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, pending receipt of the required advice from the Honourable Minister for Energy, in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” the letter read in part.

The President extended his congratulations to the former MP for Bongo and wished him success in his new role.

A News Desk Report