Mahama names Victoria Hardcastle Petroleum Commission

A legal practitioner, Victoria Emeafa Hardcastle has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Petroleum Commission.

President John Dramani Mahama made the appointment in accordance with Article 195 (1) of the Constitution and Section 11 (1) of the Petroleum Commission Act, 2011 (Act 821).

The Secretary to the President, Dr. Callistus Mahama, announced this in a letter issued on Friday, January 17, 2025.

According to him, the appointment is pending receipt of the Constitutionally required advice of the Board of the Commission, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

The letter indicated further that the appointment takes effect from Friday, January 17, 2025, and congratulated Emeafa Hardcastle for her appointment.

The legal practitioner previously served on the Board of the Petroleum Commission and held the position of Deputy Head of the Economic Section at the Swiss Embassy, where she worked as an Economic Trade Attaché.

She has also gained experience with Hogan Lovells in the UK through the International Lawyers for Africa programme.

By Ernest Kofi Adu