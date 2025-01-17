Rebecca Akufo-Addo To Be Honoured At AIWRA 2025

Former First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo is among four women trailblazers in Africa set to receive an honoury award at the African Iconic Women Recognition Award, (AIWRA2025).

AIWRA2025 was created to honour and celebrate women who have made extraordinary contributions across various sectors, breaking barriers and inspiring others with their achievements.

The event is set to take place at Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Abuja Nigeria on Friday, 23rd May 2025. Mrs. Akufo-Addo will receive an honoury award for her advocacy in championing Maternal and Child-health.

As the founder of the Rebecca Foundation, Ghana’s immediate past First Lady has transformed healthcare and education for underserved communities. Her compassionate leadership and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of women and children make her a symbol of empowerment and hope.

Aside from her focus on the health sector, the Rebecca Foundation has collaborated with Huawei and the Communications Ministry and Education Ministry of Ghana to train 100,000 high school girls in teaching digital technologies.

The programme focuses on artificial intelligence, privacy protection, and cyber security so that students can use the internet safely. The programme kicked off at St. Mary’s Vocational Institute and Tamale Girls Senior High in the country’s north.

Other dignified high-profile women set to receive an honoury award include Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for “Breaking Glass Ceilings in Global Economics and Governance”.

As Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-lweala has redefined global leadership.

Her groundbreaking work in economic development and financial reform serves as a powerful inspiration for African women aspiring to excel in the world.

Also, Remi Tinubu will receive honoury recognition on “A Champion for Women’s Voices and Youth Development”.

As a Senator and currently Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu leads the charge in advocating for gender equality and social inclusion. Her impactful initiatives in education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment highlight the transformative power of purposeful leadership, motivating others to drive meaningful change.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected female president, will be honoured as “The Trailblazer Who Redefined African Leadership”, a beacon of hope for women in leadership.

Her Nobel Peace Prize-winning efforts in governance, peacebuilding, and economic recovery exemplify resilience, courage, and the enduring strength of iconic African women.

According to the organisers, these phenomenal women will be celebrated for their unparalleled achievements and lasting impact, embodying the strength, vision, and resilience that define the spirit of the African Iconic Women Recognition Awards.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke