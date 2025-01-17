Dzifa Gomashie Beats Rex Omar, Others For Minister Of Tourism Post

Veteran actress and politician Dzifa Gomashie has been nominated for the Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts position by President John Dramani Mahama.

Dzifa’s nomination, which has been anticipated by some entertainment industry stakeholders, gives hope to see her take the helm of the ministry in Mahama’s newly inaugurated government.

She edged out several other notable names, including musician Rex Omar who were reportedly in the race for the position.

Dzifa Gomashie, who represents the Ketu South constituency, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

A seasoned actress and cultural advocate, she has long been a prominent figure in Ghana’s creative arts industry.

Her previous tenure as Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts under Mahama’s earlier administration further solidifies her credentials for the job.

It is believed that her understanding of both the creative industry and policymaking makes her a natural fit to lead the ministry.

If she gets the nod from parliament as the new minister, Dzifa Gomashie is expected to build on her previous successes and continue advocating for the development of the creative arts in Ghana.

By Francis Addo