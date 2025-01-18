EC Demands Arrest of NDC Thugs

The Electoral Commission (EC) has called for the immediate arrest of individuals responsible for the violent disruption of its polling station results collation in the Ablekuma North Constituency.

The Commission alleged that the attack, which led to the destruction of property and the evacuation of staff, was orchestrated by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including the Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the party.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Chairman in charge of Operation, Samuel Tettey, the Commission indicated that the disturbance occurred on January 17, 2025, when party supporters, reportedly led by the NDC official, stormed the EC’s old head office in Accra.

According to the EC, the group, some of whom were dressed in military uniforms, destroyed furniture and equipment while issuing threats to staff.

The violent act forced the Commission’s staff to flee the premises, bringing the collation of results to a halt, the statement added.

The EC had been in the process of continuing the collation of polling station results for the Ablekuma North constituency, following a High Court order on January 4 that instructed the Commission to proceed with the process and declare the winners for four outstanding parliamentary elections.

The police, despite having prior intelligence about potential disturbances, failed to secure the premises adequately, according to the Commission’s statement.

The EC demanded swift action from the Ghana Police Service, urging them to identify, arrest, and prosecute the perpetrators.

The Commission said a video footage of the attack is available, showing the faces of those involved.

The Commission also appealed to the government for better security provisions to ensure that its operations can proceed without fear of further violence.

“The threats to lives and property are unacceptable,” the EC stated, adding that they are committed to completing the electoral process for the people of Ablekuma North, but that safety is paramount.

The Police are yet to make a statement regarding the arrest of any suspects.

The situation remains tense, and the EC has emphasized that work will not resume until proper security measures are in place.

By Ernest Kofi Adu