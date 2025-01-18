GHS Warns Of Rising Acute Respiration Infections

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, GHS Boss

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced the alarming increasing cases of acute respiratory infections, particularly those caused by Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV), emerging from China and other regions in the Northern Hemisphere since late December 2024.

Unlike COVID-19, hMPV is not a novel virus, but the seasonal spike in respiratory infections during winter is a common occurrence.

A press statement issued by the GHS revealed that on January 7, 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a press update following its risk assessment, stating, “The observed increases in acute respiratory infections and associated pathogen detections in many countries in the Northern Hemisphere in recent weeks is expected at this time of year and is not unusual.”

In response to these developments, Ghana’s health authorities convened a meeting at the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre to evaluate the situation.

” An update from the National Influenza Centre (NIC) revealed that weekly samples collected from respiratory sites across all 16 regions have not detected any unusual respiratory pathogens, including hMPV.

Despite the current findings, the Ghana Health Service, in collaboration with various agencies and partners, is taking proactive measures to ensure readiness for any potential surge in respiratory infections.

These measures include enhancing surveillance for acute respiratory diseases and expanding laboratory testing capabilities nationwide.

GHS reaffirmed that its health officials are committed to regularly assessing the situation in the Northern Hemisphere and engaging in public sensitization efforts to keep the population informed.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke