Malcolm Nuna Tops Chart With ‘Benzo’

Malcolm Nuna

Award-winning artiste Malcolm Nuna’s hit song, ‘Benzo’, is currently the most Shazamed Ghanaian track.

The song, which was released in June 2022, is also leading a couple of music charts for some time now.

The young artiste, who has been touring high schools with his ‘track’, also had most searched song on Boomplay in Ghana with his latest song.

The song, which has attracted the attention of music lovers across the country, is also receiving massive radio airplays.

Credited with hit singles such as ‘Staircase’, ‘Here to Stay’, ‘Make Up Your Mind’, and ‘Hasta La Vista’, Alkians Entertainment’s signee Malcolm Nuna is indeed one of the rising stars in Ghana yet to make headlines all over the globe.

Born Malcolm Nunana Hehetror, the versatile singer, songwriter and performer, who burst onto the music scene in 2019, was crowned as the Next Rated Act at the 2021 edition of the annual 3Music Awards.

He has collaborated with acts like Kuami Eugene, Yaw Tog, Fameye, Hot Kid, Kofi Mole, Larusso, Phronesis, Big Chris, Dead Peepol, King Maga, DJ Sly and Chayuta.

With his unique singing and rap skills, Malcolm is indeed one of the fast-rising young artistes in Ghana yet to make headlines on the global music market.

Malcolm’s good works on the music scene got him featured in Obvious Magazine, as well as online presence attracted over 2 million streams on Boomplay, Audiomack, and YouTube. On Apple Music, he also got over 500,000 streams, while he has over 200,000 on Spotify.

In a chat with BEATWAVES, Malcolm Nuna’s management team revealed that the artiste is working tirelessly to become a global icon through his music.

Though his songs are making impact on the music scene, the team revealed that Malcolm’s ultimate aim is to make a mark on the international scene.

According to the team, Malcolm’s achievements on the local music scene prove that Ghanaians and music lovers appreciate him and his music.

“Our outfit’s goal is to promote creativity and talent and also employ the resources at our disposal to improve the Ghanaian music industry as a whole,” the team told BEATWAVES.

By George Clifford Owusu