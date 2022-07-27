Black Sherif, Burna Boy, Others For ‘Lost In Riddim’ Festival

Black Sherif

Popular Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif is among list of African artistes billed to perform at ‘Lost In Riddim’ Festival, a two-day music festival being organised to celebrate the beauty of African and Black culture.

The Afrobeats-focused music festival is set to take place from October 1 and 2 at the Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose, California, in the United States of America (USA).

The festival has Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido as the headline artistes. Other artistes billed to rock the event include Rema, Kizz Daniel, Fireboy DML, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Tems, Ayra Starr and a host of others.

British acts Ella Mai and Skepta, Jamaican stars Sean Paul and Koffee, and hip-hop act Wale will also perform at the festival.

The outdoor event will feature two main stages and non-overlapping performances. A third and much more intimate tent stage will host daylong DJ sets.

The independent festival was co-founded by a pair of first-generation African immigrants, who aimed to create something new.

This year’s event expands the mission to remain centred around Afrobeats music, with additional acts from across the diaspora.

“As proud children of immigrant parents, we created ‘Lost In Riddim’ because we wanted to offer a festival experience more authentic to ourselves and our culture. Something that speaks to us not only as music fans but who we are as people,” expressed Fornati Kumeh, festival co-founder and talent buyer in a press statement.