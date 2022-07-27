All Set For MMC Live 2022

KiDi

Music and comedy fans who will show up at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre this Saturday, July 30, for this year’s edition of the Music, Magic and Comedy show (MMC Live 2022), will be thrilled to a show worth their monies.

Ghana’s reigning Artiste of the Year, KiDi, has been invited to perform at the event.

Also on the bill will be the amazing female afrobeat artiste Adina. Having grown into a more matured performer, the ‘Too Late’ hitmaker will do what she is best known for; exciting her crowd.

Kenny Blaq, one of Nigeria’s biggest comedians and Clemento Suarez are also billed to rock the stage alongside KiDi and Adina. They will add up to the excitement with their rib-cracking jokes.

World-acclaimed Magician, Regardt Laubscher from South Africa will also perform live on stage.

Ghana’s number one hypeman Kojo Manuel and finest female DJ MzOrstin will also thrill fans at the event.

Kojo Manuel, Host of YFM’s Dryve of Ur Lyf and MzOrstin, DJ for YFM Weekend Rush, are expected to open the show and warm up audience for what will be one of the exciting nights in the history of Ghanaian entertainment.

“This year’s MMC Live is carefully designed to deliver a night of real and ultimate entertainment experience which will be appreciated by everyone who attends. As a leading communications and events company, GMA is committed to delivering quality and entertaining events to the Ghanaian audience,” said Ms. Emma Wenani, Chief Director at Global Media Alliance (GMA), organisers of the event.

Since 2016, MMC Live has grown to become one of the most successful entertainment shows in Ghana.

Over the years, the show has witnessed performances from talents such as Samini, King Promise, DKB, Sarkodie, Wendy Shay, Foster Romanus, Kofi Kinaata, OB Amponsah, Nigerian comedian Acapella, Episode, and Jacinta, with magical concerts from Ghanaian magician Voncujovi and Larry Soffer, a magician and mentalist from South Africa.

By George Clifford Owusu