Malcolm Nuna’s ‘Benzo’ Making Impact

After releasing the long-awaited single titled ‘Benzo’, Malcolm Nuna’s award-winning song is gradually making waves.

With the new single making waves on the music scene, Malcolm Nuna is believed to have done his home work well enough to give Ghanaians just what they expected from him.

The Alkians Entertainment signee, whose music has gone down well with music lovers in Ghana and beyond, says his mission as a Ghanaian artiste is to use music to promote Ghana on the world music market. ‘Benzo’, released in June, became one of the most played songs a few weeks later.

Malcolm Nuna is credited with songs such as ‘Blind Love’, ‘Odo Yewu’, ‘Touch And Go’, ‘Money Man’, ‘Baba’, ‘Spintex Life’, and ‘Party’, among others.

His management team told BEATWAVES that the artiste is happy that his latest single has caught the attention of a large number of music lovers. The song is available for download and streaming on all digital platforms.

BEATWAVES gathered that some of the local radio DJs and presenters who have had the opportunity to listen to the ‘Benzo’ song and watch its video have rated the song among the best to be produced in the country.

With a number of hit singles to his credit, Malcolm Nuna has carved a niche for himself with his fan base growing from strength to strength as the days go by.

Malcolm’s management team said they were so impressed about the level of patronage that the song had enjoyed so far.

According to his management, the singer, who is credited with a number of hit songs, is ready to release more songs to enable him maintain his image on the music scene.

The unique thing about his songs is the sound quality, which could be attributed to the state-of-the-art equipment used for the productions.

The video to promote the song, which was released a few days after the song had been released, was shot and directed by talented music video director, Jeneral Jay.

Since its release on YouTube channel, the ‘Benzo’ video has received many views online. Music video critics in the industry have given thumbs up to the video.

By George Clifford Owusu