Actress Mercy Asiedu Re-launches Music Career With New Single

Several years after gracing the silver screens, popular Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has gone out of her way to do something different by adding a music career to her acting trade.

The award-winning actress is giving attention to her music career with the release of a new highlife single titled Pressure. The song which was released days ago has been getting rave reviews from some major music stakeholders.

They are impressed with the song’s good quality. It is groovy and flows smoothly, clearly showcasing the hard work Mercy has put into the single.

Some persons have even compared the song’s good quality and vibe to the works of top veteran highlife musicians; Nana Acheampong and Daddy Lumba.

Released together with a video, ‘Pressure’ tells the story of a man who can not get over the woman he once jilted. The woman has now found someone who treats her better, and her ex-boyfriend wants her back but according to Mercy Asiedu, it is now time to pay him back by giving him pressure.

Mercy first announced the song’s video on Instagram on Monday while she wrote, “#PRESSURE is out now! Let’s get our groove on.”

Mercy began her acting when she was a teenager. She was part of the Krito Asafo Concert Party group. She joined Kumawood after the concert party took a nosedive and she is currently featured in over 100 films in her acting career

.Along the line, she decided to add music to her acting talent. This is not the first time she is out with a single.

In 2014 she released a gospel song titled Adwenkyere and now Pressure.

By Francis Addo