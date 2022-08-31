Uncle Ebo Whyte Returns With ‘He Said; She Said

Uncle Ebo

‘He Said; She Said’, a new play by Uncle Ebo Whyte’s Roverman Productions, will be staged at the National Theatre this September. Regular patrons to the playwright’s productions have been promised an exciting play.

Written and directed by playwright, Ebo Whyte, the play tells the story of two married couples; each drowning in their own issues, while discovering that the survival of their marriages depend on their reaching out to each other.

But unlike the Titanic which totally drowned, will their action suffice to support their love?

Grab a ticket to watch this play at the National Theatre on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 4pm and 8pm respectively. The show also runs on Sunday, September 4, same time and location.

Since Oliver Twist asked for more, on September 10 and 11, ‘He Said; She Said’ will show at the National Theatre again.

Grab a ticket, which goes for GH¢100, at any of the outlets: Joy FM front desk, Shell shops at Airport, East Legon, Tema Community 11, Dansoman; Total shops at Baatsonaa and Haatso; and Frankies at Osu.

At the comfort of your home, get a ticket via shortcode *365*535# and follow the instructions.

For 14 years, Roverman Productions led by Uncle Ebo Whyte has served Ghanaians with thought-provoking and hilarious stage plays.

Uncle Ebo is also a motivational speaker and the creative head and lead writer at Roverman Productions.

Some of the plays he has written include ‘I Want Your Wife’, ‘Dear God Comma’, ‘A Crazy Ride’, ‘Final Warning’, ‘Not My Husband’, ‘Sex Scandal’, ‘God, You Are Fired’, ‘Dora Why’, ‘Life Is Some Way’, ‘Mr President Your Move’, ‘The Devil In The Mirror’ and ‘Dad Is Mum; Mum Is Dad’.

Make a date with Uncle Ebo Whyte and his crew for an entertainment-filled night.

‘He Said; She Said’ is sponsored by Gino Tomato Mix, Total Family Health Organisation, GH QR by GHIPPS and A&E Laboratories.