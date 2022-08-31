Expose The Mischief Makers •Concerned GIS Officers Demand

Kwame Asuah Takyi

A group of retired Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) personnel (details withheld) have expressed concern about the recent attempts at undermining the Comptroller-General of the security agency.

According to the retired GIS personnel, the person or persons behind the mischief should be exposed, describing the machination as an act of cowardice.

“This is unacceptable in a regimented setup such as the GIS, especially at a time when the country is on high alert for terrorists from neighbouring countries.

“Those who aspire to head the organisation should wait for their turn and stop hiring some media persons to undermine the man at the helm,” they said.

“The President and Commander-in-Chief of the GIS appointed the man at the helm, and so those on the destruction mode should note that they would not succeed in their mischief,” they added.

The foregone comes on the heels of an earlier open letter to the President by some concerned staff of the Service who are pointing accusing fingers at one of the top brass management staff of the Service for being behind what they described as a mischievous plot.

“Why would a serving management staffer write to the Comptroller-General to proceed on leave?” they asked, describing the anomaly as preposterous.

“Your Excellency, this botched coup d’état set the tone of numerous negative media bashing against the Comptroller-General to oust him out of Service,” they said.

The so-called tension in the GIS is hot air, they said, adding that no regional commander has been de-ranked as being alleged.

“Your Excellency, in all their attacks on your appointee, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, they have never been able to tag him with corruption. He is incorruptible. A disciplinarian committed to the cause of the progress of the Service and mother Ghana,” they stated in the open letter.

“A selfless and down-to-earth leader, his leadership traits are rare in the Service, and it’s the driving force behind the changing face of the Ghana Immigration Service. We are doomed to lose him, and this is the reason why he must stay on Sir,” they explained.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke