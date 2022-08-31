Robbers Kill Gold Dealer

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that a 52-year-old gold buyer at Saaman, near Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region, has allegedly been shot dead by a gang of armed robbers.

According to sources, the deceased, Issah Imoro, was attacked by the purported armed robbers after he had closed from work on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

It was revealed that the robbers made away with an unspecified amount of money and some gold, and fled into a nearby bush.

According to some of the residents, the deceased had reached home and parked his vehicle when one of the armed robbers quickly pulled a gun on him and demanded his bag.

Imoro handed over the bag containing the money and the gold to the armed robber, and started shouting for help few minutes after the robber had left.

Unknowingly, some of the armed robbers who were hiding in the bush, fired at the gold buyer and killed him instantly.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Amenfi East, Frederick Korankye, who confirmed the story, indicated that he received a call from the police at about 10pm on that fateful day that a gold buyer had been killed by armed robbers.

“The police command has started investigations. We have retrieved information about the possible whereabouts of the armed robbers, and we are sure the police will soon arrest them,” he added.

He said it is disturbing that most recalcitrant illegal miners have employed the services of armed macho men to protect their illegal mining sites.

“We suspect that these armed macho men are behind these robberies. We have managed to retrieve some of the guns from them, but most of them still have the guns,” he said.

It would be recalled a security officer was also killed a few weeks ago at a filling station at Wassa Akropong by a suspected armed robber.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that, one person has been picked and is currently assisting the police in investigations.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi