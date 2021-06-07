Mali’s junta leader assume office as president

Assimi Goita

Malian coup leader, Assimi Goita, has been sworn in as transition President.

Goita has overthrown two presidents in nine months.

According to him, he would oversee a transition toward democratic elections as he was sworn in as interim president on Monday.

Goita, a 38-year-old special forces commander, had already been declared president by the constitutional court last month after ousting transitional president Bah Ndaw.

He has appointed opposition leader and former minister Choguel Maiga as prime minister, according to a decree read on state television.

ECOWAS and AU recently suspended Mali because of the coup.

By Melvin Tarlue