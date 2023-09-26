Mama Zimbi To Establish Widows Vocational Training Centre

Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Accra-based radio and television talk show host on relationship, marriage, love and sex, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, known in private life as Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, has revealed plans of establishing a vocational training centre for widows.

According to her, her foundation, Mama Zimbi Foundation has acquired a land at Somanya-Akuni in the Eastern Region to build a gari processing factory, bread baking and the production of pastries.

Her foundation has also established Ghana National Database on Widows to guide the policy and development planning on Ghanaian populace.

Mama Zimbi, who is the Founder and Executive Director of the foundation, disclosed this at the 15th anniversary celebration of the foundation in Accra. It was on the theme: “Empowering Widows for Economic Independence.”

She said the foundation was committed to motivate, empower and support widows and their children, educate adolescents on their sexual and reproductive health, and help educate the public on healthy relationships and marriage through counseling.

She said the foundation also recognised the unique struggles faced by widows and sought to make a positive difference in their lives.

She stated that over 500 widows from the Greater Accra, Eastern and Central regions have benefited from the foundation’s soft loans and were running their own businesses.

“Today, as we celebrate this 15th milestone, let us reflect on the tremendous impact that the foundation has had on the lives of widows,” she said, adding that it had transformed despair into hope, loneliness into companionship and darkness into light.

“The journey is far from over, and there are still many widows out there who require our support, our love and our compassion, and therefore let us reaffirm our commitment to the cause of the foundation to stand alongside these remarkable women and to champion their rights and well-being,” she pointed out.

Prophet Dr. Cephas Kwame Kpegah Tamakloe, Founder and General Overseer of the Breaking Yoke Ministry International, commended the foundation for the support for widows in the country and expressed the hope that the foundation would grow from strength to strength and continue its good work for widows. GNA