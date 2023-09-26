Stars, Politicians Storm A-Plus’ Father’s Funeral

A scene from the funeral

Hundreds of personalities including politicians, musicians, stakeholders in the showbiz industry as well as people from all walks of life last Saturday, September 23 attended the funeral of the late Daniel Kwesi Obeng, the father of musician, Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus).

The funeral ceremony of the late Daniel Kwesi Obeng who died on Thursday, July 13, 2023 was held at Gomoa Pomadze near Winneba in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region.

Some of the high-profile personalities spotted at the funeral include former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi, National Lottery Authority boss Sammi Awuku, Baba Sadiq, Fadda Dickson from Despite Media, former Black Stars midfielder, Agyemang Badu, the President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) Albert Dwumfour, and a host of others.

A number of celebrities such as Bro. Sammy, Kwaku Manu, Piesie Esther, Nacee, Kalsoume Sinare, Akasanoma, KK Fosu, Kofi Nti, Nana Ama McBrown’s husband, Maxwell Mensah, Yaw Sakyi, Nana Yaw Manteaw, Ashies, Counselor George Lutterodt among others, were spotted at the funeral ground.

Delegations from Western Publications (publishers of Daily Guide), Despite Media, among others were also present to mourn with A-Plus’ family.

Some of the musicians turned the event into a lively affair as they mounted the stage one after the other to perform.

From George Clifford Owusu, Winneba