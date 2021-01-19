Mama Zimbi Wins Media Personality Of The Year Award

Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, known in the showbiz scene as Akumaa Mama Zimbi, has been adjudged the media personality of the year at the maiden edition of Ghana Entertainment Choice Awards held in Accra last Friday.

Mama Zimbi was presented with a plaque, an artwork, and a citation of honour for her contribution to the Ghana entertainment industry over the last two decades.

She expressed her deepest appreciation to the event organisers, for recognising her effort to the industry and also encouraged the youth to work hard for excellence.

“I am humbled and honoured today, for this presentation, but first dedicate this award to my family and media house for their constant support in my journey as a broadcaster,” she said, adding, “to the youth never give up, always strive for excellence and the sky will definitely be your limit.”

Akumaa Mama Zimbi, a women’s rights leader, television and radio talk show host, actress, philanthropist and marriage counsellor, is also the host of Odo Ahomaso on Adom 106.3 FM and Adom TV.

She is also the Founder and Executive Director of Mama Zimbi Foundation (MZF), a non-governmental organisation which seeks to empower and support widows through its Widows Alliance Network (WANE) project.

