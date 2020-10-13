Mamponghene Lauds Bawumia Effect

Vice-President Bawumia greeting Daasebre Osei Bonsu II

The Asante Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, has said the competence of Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not in doubt, saying he “depicts knowledge and conviction.”

The Vice-President paid a courtesy call on the Mamponghene ahead of his tour of the Mampong and Sekyere areas on the second day of his Ashanti regional tour yesterday.

In a remark to welcome Dr. Bawumia and his entourage, the Mamponghene hailed the Vice-President’s economic competence, adding that it complements the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and also impacts positively on the country.

“Vice-President Bawumia depicts knowledge and conviction. He is an expert in his area of specialty, economics,” Daasebre Osei Bonsu II said.

“When you meet professionals who have specialised in their fields of work and they do their work so well, you have to doff off your hat and salute them. One of such people is my younger brother, Vice-President Bawumia. So let us applaud him.”

The Mamponghene said Dr. Bawumia has proved that his entry into politics as President Akufo-Addo’s running mate and now Vice-President is not merely for politics, but one which is beneficial to the nation.

“He is not working with President Akufo-Addo just for the sake of politics. He is making an impact. Whatever he says is useful. It has substance and it is very truthful. Mr. Vice-President, go on. Continue your good work,” he said.

The Mamponghene also commended the Akufo-Addo administration for the development projects in his area and also requested a university to be established at Mampong.

The Vice-President acknowledged the Mamponhene’s compliments and promised to work harder for Ghana to succeed.

Female Education

Later, he granted an interview on Wontumi FM in Kumasi, saying the Free SHS intervention has significantly increased female enrolment for secondary education.

“The introduction of Free SHS has solved many social problems. One of them is the improvement on enrolment for the girl-child. President Akufo-Addo is a compassionate leader and the Free SHS policy was meant to build an educated population by giving all children from every part of the country regardless of the social and economic status of their parents,” Dr. Bawumia added.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Mampong