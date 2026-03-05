Mamprobi Polyclinic Baby Thief Gets GH¢200k Bail

The suspect

Latifa Salifu, a 33-year-old mother of two who allegedly stole a four-day-old baby at the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra, has been admitted to a GH¢200,000 bail.

She is to provide two sureties, one of whom must be justified with a landed property worth GH¢150,000.

This followed the conclusion of investigations by the police, who have now charged her with a substantive charge of child stealing, contrary to section 93 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) Court in Accra, presided over by Her Honour Annette Sophia Essel, ordered the sureties to deposit copies of their Ghana Card at the court’s registry while the accused is to surrender all her travel documents.

The police are exploring the possibility of Latifa Salifu being a part of a baby stealing syndicate, as they navigate the reasons why a mother of two boys will steal a baby boy.

Her lawyer, Hamisu Muhammad, in his argument for bail, told the court that the accused was traumatised and depressed, while pleading with the court to not deny her bail as a means of punishment.

He added that the accused is not a flight risk and will avail herself for the trial if granted bail.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, did not oppose the application for bail but urged the court to impose conditions that will compel the accused to attend court any time she is needed.

The court, after granting Latifa Salifu bail, adjourned the case to April 8, 2026 for continuation.

Latifa Salifu dominated both mainstream and social media last month after news broke that she had stolen a four-day-old baby which had been delivered through caesarean section at the Mamprobi Polyclinic in the early hours of February 14, 2026.

The incident led the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, directing the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service to ensure the immediate enforcement of strict day and night security measures across all health facilities nationwide.

Court document indicates that the baby was diagnosed with jaundice, so the mother had been informed that she will be referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra for further treatment.

On February 17, 2026, at about 4 a.m., while at the recovery ward, a woman dressed in a peach coloured scrubs, who has now been identified as Latifa Salifu, posed as a nurse and went to the victim’s bed where she took a closer look at the baby and the mother.

The court document states that about two hours later, the accused went to the victim under the pretext of administering medicine for the baby.

“In about 10 minutes later, a nurse went to the victim and asked about the baby. The victim informed the nurse that the accused had come for the baby, and the victim described the accused to the nurse,” the document said.

It further indicated that the nurses on duty combed the hospital but did not find the accused.

A complaint was later lodged at the Mamprobi Police Station same day.

On February 18, 2026, a whistleblower informed the Dansoman Police that Latifa Salifu was seen with the baby at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

“With the help of the Dansoman Police patrol team, accused was arrested and brought to the police station together with the baby,” the documents pointed out.

The accused, in her police further investigation cautioned statement, allegedly admitted the offence and stated that, “she went to pick up the baby from the victim under the pretext of administering medicine for her and bolted with the baby.”

BY Gibril Abdul Razak