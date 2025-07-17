Man, 37, Electrocuted

A 37-YEAR-old man has been electrocuted whilst cutting trees with his colleague workers under a high tension pole at Agogoso in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The trees were said to be growing very tall, so there was the fear of contact with the high tension poles, which could pose great danger to people who live in the area.

Some workers of a Bibiani-based contractor with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) were therefore cutting the trees to prevent a looming danger in the community on July 13, 2025.

Unfortunately, while the workers were felling the trees, a branch from a tree somehow got into contact with a high tension wire and electrocuted one of the workers, who was only identified as ‘Soldier’.

A Nyinahin District Police statement, confirming the incident, indicated that Soldier was hurriedly transported to the hospital after he was electrocuted, but he was declared dead on arrival.

“Today, 13/07/25 at about 1420 hours, Charles Oppong of Bibiani, a contactor with ECG Bibiani, came to Nyinahin station and reported that whilst felling trees under high tension poles at Agogoso, near BK Hotel, one of his workers called ‘Soldier’, aged 37 years, fell a tree and part of the branch had a contact with the high tension wire and he got electrocuted.”

Soldier, the police report pointed out, “was rushed to Nyinahin Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” the police report, which has been sighted by the paper, noted.

It further said the lifeless body has since been deposited at the Nyinahin community mortuary for preservation and autopsy, noting that investigation into the incident was ongoing.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi