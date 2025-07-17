Global Media Alliance, Japan Motors Mark 15th Run, Walk

Officials of Global Media Alliance and Japan Motors

Global Media Alliance (GMA), in partnership with Japan Motors, has officially launched the 15th edition of Corporate Run and Walk.

The five-kilometer run and walk, which is designed to coincide with the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day on Monday, September 22, 2025, aims to promote healthy living, strengthen corporate networking, and raise funds in support of the Ghana Blind Union (GBU).

This year, the Corporate Run continues to grow as a flagship platform for encouraging physical fitness, workplace cohesion, and purposeful giving across Ghana’s business community.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng, said “the true essence of this run lies in our focus on improving the well-being of participants and supporting the Ghana Blind Union, a cause that is very close to our hearts, improving health span, how well we live, not just how long we live”.

He reiterated the importance of health-focused leadership within organisations, encouraging business leaders to view the event not merely as a fun run, but as a strategic investment in their employees’ well-being. “We’re not just running for fun or fitness; we’re running to shift the focus from lifespan to health span. It’s not just about how long we live, but how well we live. A healthier body supports a sharper mind and a stronger team, and that’s why exercise matters,” he added.

The Executive Director of Silver Star Tower, Salah Kalmoni, lauded the journey of the Corporate Run as a national tradition for corporate wellness and engagement.

“We’re proud to say this initiative has grown into a health and networking movement for Ghanaian businesses. This year, like previous years, we are sponsoring five blind runners and their guides. We encourage all corporate bodies to get involved for their health, teams, and communities.”