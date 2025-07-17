GES Reinstates PTA In Pre-Tertiary Schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the reinstatement of the Parents Teachers Association in all pre- tertiary schools across the country.

According to a press release, the reinstatement follows a directive from the president, John Dramani Mahama.

It stated, “The Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform the general public, particularly parents, teachers, and stakeholders in the education sector, of the directive from His Excellency, the President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama, on the full reinstatement of Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) in all pre-tertiary schools across the country”.

The management of GES has therefore instructed all heads of public senior high, technical and STEM schools to operationalise the reinstatement of PTA to strengthen the involvement of parents , community and teachers to improve the delivery of quality education in the country.

“In line with this directive, Management of GES has instructed all Heads of Public Senior High, Technical and STEM Schools to operationalise the reinstatement of PTAs with immediate effect. This move is aimed at strengthening the collaboration and involvement of parents, communities and teachers in the delivery of quality education to Ghanaian learners,” it stated.

It further added, “Structure, roles, and financial accountability mechanisms for the effective functioning of PTAs will be issued in due course” emphasising that, “These measures are intended to promote transparency, uniformity, and efficiency in the operations of PTAs nationwide”.

“The Ghana Education Service counts on the support of all stakeholders to ensure the smooth and effective implementation of this important policy,” it added.

By Florence Asamoah Adom