Weija-Gbawe MP Demands Answers On Hajj Deaths

Jerry Ahmed Shaib

Tensions flared in Parliament on Tuesday as Members of Parliament (MPs) pressed the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, for answers over the circumstances surrounding the deaths of seven Ghanaian pilgrims during the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

Raising the issue during parliamentary proceedings, Weija-Gbawe MP, Jerry Ahmed Shaib requested a detailed report from the minister regarding what led to the fatalities and what steps were being taken to support bereaved families and prevent such tragedies in future pilgrimages.

“I rise to ask the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to provide a detailed report on the circumstances surrounding the death of seven Ghanaian pilgrims during the 2025 Hajj, including the specific measures implemented to ensure pilgrim safety and prevent future occurrences,” Ahmed Shaib submitted.

However, in response, Minister Ahmed Ibrahim said he was unable to provide comprehensive answers because the 2025 Hajj operations were overseen by a special presidential committee chaired by MP for Asutifi South, Alhaji Collins Dauda.

According to him, the committee had full responsibility for planning, coordination, and execution of the pilgrimage, and had not yet submitted its final report to the relevant authorities.

“Mister Speaker, the Hajj Committee was constituted under the Office of the President, and per the terms of reference, they were to plan, coordinate, execute, manage, and report on all matters relating to the 2025 Hajj,” the minister stated, adding, “As such, it is not directly under my purview, and I am unable to respond adequately to the question at this time.”

His response drew immediate concerns from MPs, who insisted the minister could not absolve himself of responsibility simply because the Hajj Committee had yet to report.

Returning to the floor, Jerry Ahmed Shaib pressed further, asking whether the ministry had held any discussions at all concerning the deaths and what forms of redress had been offered to the families of the deceased.

“Minister, even as a Cabinet Minister, have there been any discussions on what caused the deaths? What has been done for the bereaved families, and what measures have we put in place to prevent future occurrences?” Shaib queried.

The minister maintained that it would be inappropriate to speculate before the committee submits its report. “Mister Speaker, I am under oath. Until the Hajj Committee chaired by Honourable Collins Dauda presents its report, I cannot provide details on the matter. Once the report is in, I will brief the House adequately,” Ahmed Ibrahim reiterated.

The debate escalated as Tolon MP and Deputy Minority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, expressed his astonishment at the minister’s deflection. He argued that as the Minister for Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim bore ultimate responsibility for addressing matters related to the Hajj, regardless of the committee’s existence.

“Mister Speaker, the Minister’s own title includes ‘Religious Affairs’ – this is clearly within his remit,” Mr. Iddrisu said, pointing out, “We’re talking about the Hajj. This is a religious matter, and he is the sector minister. It is unacceptable that he cannot answer a question on this.”

Mr. Iddrisu highlighted the seriousness of the situation, referencing a widely circulated case during the pilgrimage where a Ghanaian pilgrim, declared dead, was later found to be alive in Madina after funeral rites had already been performed.

“The Ghana Hajj Board issued a death certificate, and two days later, the person emerged alive. This is no ordinary issue, Mister Speaker. The matter deserves transparency and immediate answers,” he said.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House