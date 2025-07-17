‘Koso Na Koso’ Song Gave Me My Wife – Minister OJ

Minister OJ and wife

Gospel artiste, Minister OJ, has shared a remarkable story about how his song ‘Koso Na Koso’ led him to his wife.

In a Peace FM interview, Minister OJ revealed that in 2004, a woman from Amsterdam contacted him for help with the song’s lyrics.

“I knew she was the one for me the moment I heard her voice,” he said. After consulting his best friend and praying about it, Minister OJ proposed to her over the phone, despite never having met. “I told her I’m in love with her and want to marry her. She agreed, and we’ve been together for almost 16 years,” he disclosed.

Minister OJ expressed gratitude to his wife for her years of endless sacrifices that supported his music career. He recently released a new gospel song, ‘Fa Wo Nsa Kame,’ which is streaming on various social media platforms, and is set to stage the “Arise Concert” on July 27 at Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC), Kumasi.