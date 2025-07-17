Acting Talents Are Wasting In Ghana – Gloria Sarfo

Gloria Sarfo

Actress, Gloria Sarfo, has expressed concern over the state of Ghana’s film industry, lamenting that many talents are going to waste due to lack of opportunities and production activity.

In a post on Instagram, Gloria compared Ghana’s film industry to Nigeria’s, highlighting how vibrant and active Nollywood is compared to the struggles faced by Ghanaian filmmakers.

“Honestly, if you’re in Nigeria as an actor, you’d realise that you’ve REALLY WASTED YOUR TALENT back in Ghana,” she wrote.

According to the actress, filmmakers in Nigeria are constantly working, shooting back-to-back, while in Ghana, producers struggle to even shoot one movie in a year.

“It’s CRAZY, totally disheartening. What has happened to our industry? Talents are BEING WASTED,” she added, ending her post with a plea, “Mercy Lord.”

The comment has come on the heels of previous conversations that the movie industry is not doing well.