Man, 45, Defiles Girl, 6

A secret video taken by a neighbour has led to the arrest of a 45-year-old man who allegedly defiled a six-year-old kindergarten one pupil at Race Course near Sowutuom in Accra.

In the said video, the suspect, John Arthur, a painter by profession, was seen having sex with the victim whom he had carried on his lap, while an eight-year-old boy believed to be the brother of the victim sat beside him, playing game on suspect’s phone.

The victim was heard shouting for help, but no one came to her rescue.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Juliana Obeng, when contacted said the Command has commenced investigations into the matter.

She said the Sowutuom Police received a report on the alleged defilement on August 28, 2021 around 3pm.

“According to the report received, the victim and her eight-year-old brother were playing around their house when they spotted the suspect, who is also a neighbour, seated in front of a shop, close to their house.”

DSP Obeng said suspect John Arthur offered his mobile phone to the victim’s brother to play a game, whilst he carried the victim onto his lap.

“Whilst the victim’s brother’s attention was on the game, the suspect allegedly defiled the victim,” DSP Obeng said.

She revealed that unknown to the suspect, a neighbour was watching his act from afar and recorded the entire act on video for a while, before rushing to rescue the victim.

The Accra Regional Police PRO said the parents of the victim were later called to the scene and together with the neigbour, they handed the suspect to the Sowutuom Police.

“At the Police Station, suspect John Arthur denied having defiled the victim, but investigations into the matter is ongoing,” she added.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey