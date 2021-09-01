Diana Hopeson, Elder Mireku, Others Honoured

Diana Hopeson

The organisers of the National Gospel Music Awards have honoured two veteran gospel musicians, Elder Kwasi Mireku and Diana Hopeson with Lifetime Achievement awards at this year’s edition of the awards ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) last Saturday.

The awards ceremony, aimed at celebrating and awarding excellence in the gospel music industry in Ghana, seeks to celebrate the works of the gospel music industry and showcase the talent, innovation and success of the local gospel artistes.

The awards, organised by Global Expert Recoveries, witnessed performances from Jayana, KobbySalm, Sam Oladotun, Akesse Brempong, and Carl Clottey, with support from the Hi-Skull band.

At the event, which attracted a large number of gospel music stakeholders, Diana Hamilton emerged the overall Gospel Artiste of the Year.

She beat off competition from Nacee, MOGmusic, Akesse Brempong, Empress Gifty, and Celestine Donkor.

Another popular female gospel artiste, Celestine Donkor, took home the Female Gospel Artiste of the Year award whilst Akesse Brempong was adjudged the Male Gospel Artiste of the Year.

Empress Gifty also took home the Music Video of the Year, with her song ‘Jesus Overdo’ with Carl Clottey taking home the Male Vocalist award.

Other gospel musicians who were honoured at the event include Eric Jeshrun, who took home Worship Song of the Year award. KobbySalm was also honoured with best Urban Gospel of the Year award whilst Kelvin Sasu received New Artiste of the Year award.

The 4th National Ghana Gospel Music Awards was sponsored by Steaman Heights, powered by Ghana Weekend, Rockson Ransford Hospital, MUSIGA, Jonab J. Services, New Life Homeopathic Clinic, and Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards.

Check the full list of winners below:

Instrumentalist – Dan Grahl

Music Producer – Vinny Kay

Gospel Radio/TV Programme – Franky 5 This is Gospel

Adventist Vibrant Artiste of the Year – Don Cemo

Choral Group – Harmonious Chorale

Church Choir of the Year – Covenant Voices

Traditional Gospel Music – Lawyer Antwi Agyei (Na Who Cause Am)

Music Video of the Year – Empress Gifty (Jesus Overdo)

African Artiste of the Year – Mercy Chinwa (Nigeria)

Diaspora Artiste of the Year – Herty Corgie

International Artiste – Detroit Youth Choir (USA)

New Artiste of the Year – Kelvin Sasu

Praise Song of the Year – Diana Hamilton (Adom)

Lifetime Achievement Award – Diana Hopeson

Lifetime Achievement Award – Elder Mireku

Female Vocalist of the Year – Jayana

Male Vocalist – Carl Clottey

Female Artiste of the Year – Celestine Donkor

Male Artiste of the Year – Akesse Brempong

Artiste Manager of the Year – Nii Noi

Hybrid Song of the Year – Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur (Long Life)

Urban Gospel of the Year – KobbySalm (Sambele)

Worship Song of the Year – Eric Jeshurun ft. Joe Mettle

Gospel Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton

By George Clifford Owusu