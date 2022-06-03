Man Arrested for Attempting to Use Daughter for Ritual

The Police have arrested a 42-year-old businessman, Evans Oppong, a resident of Fise, near Amasaman for allegedly taking his 11-year-old daughter to a native priest at Oyibi Kom in Accra, to be killed for purposes of making him rich.

The Police in a statement issued by the Director In Charge of Public Affairs Directorate Chief Superintendent, Grace Ansah-Akrofi said the incident occurred on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

A video circulating on social media platforms showed the suspect in a white cloth wrapped around his waist in the premises of the native priest ready for the rituals to commence when the police walked in on him.

Chief Spt. Ansah-Akrofi said the suspect’s arrest followed information provided by a patriotic citizen to the Police.

“We are grateful to him for his selfless service which has saved the life of the child involved,” she said.

She said the victim is currently in safe custody of the Police while effort is being made to reunite her with her mother and the rest of the family.

“Meanwhile, the suspect is currently in Police custody assisting with the investigation,” she said.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey