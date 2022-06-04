We Goofed- Barker-Vormawor Apologises For Coup Demo

#FixTheCountry movement lead convener Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor says the intention of his group to demonstrate with armed was misconstrued as they were yet to finalise discussions with the police.

He has, therefore, apologised for the situation, especially the public reaction generated.

The group has come under intense criticism for the content of their letter to the Ghana Police Service asking for armed private security ahead of the demonstration.

The letter said demonstrators will carry weapons and have their own security march with them.

According to the group, the demonstration was against the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy), the attack on press freedom, the Agyapa Deal among others.

But, Mr. Vormawor accused the Police of deliberately circulating the letter.

According to him, upon hindsight, he and the other organisers of the foiled protest realized that they had goofed.

He added that while the move was “driven by love for the humanity of our citizens”, they (organisers) misstepped and he personally accepts responsibility for the faux pas.

He continued: “I’ve heard a number of them go on various platforms including myself clarifying that this wasn’t the intention. It didn’t come as it was and we apologize for it but we will continue to engage the police as we have done over the period of time.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service in response told the group they cannot allow the demonstration in its shape and approach.

The conveners are already divided over the armed demonstration ad some of them said they were not privy to the content of their to the police.

