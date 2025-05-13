Man Arrested With ‘Wee’, Ammunition, Talisman

The suspect

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Yusif Mohammed, for unlawful possession of 207 rounds of assorted ammunition and items including a military uniform and dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at the Asankare police barrier in the Asante Akyem South Municipality.

The suspect was apprehended on May 8, 2025, during a routine police check while traveling from Kumasi to Accra. Officers discovered a cache of weapons hidden inside a traveling bag carried by Mohammed.

Confirming the arrest, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, ACP Cephas Arthur, said the swift action of the police was part of ongoing efforts to maintain law and order within the Ashanti South Region.

“During a routine inspection at the Asankare barrier, our officers uncovered several weapons concealed in the suspect’s luggage,” ACP Arthur stated.

He mentioned some of the items found on Yusif Mohammed’s backpack as “One round of BB ammunition, 42 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, 97 rounds of G3 ammunition and 16 round of red headed G3 ammunition.

“Quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, one bullet proof vest, two black jackets, one green jacket, one crash helmet, one black pullover, one green pullover, two smocks with talisman embedded in them and two pairs of military trousers and boots.

“The suspect was immediately taken into custody to assist with investigations.”

According to ACP Arthur, the arrest forms part of a broader police strategy aimed at clamping down on criminal activities, including armed robbery and illegal mining operations in the region.

He assured the public that the police administration remains vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety of citizens and travelers across the region.

“We want to assure residents of the Ashanti South area and beyond that the police will continue to work tirelessly to prevent robbery attacks and curb the proliferation of illegal weapons,” ACP Arthur emphasised.

Yusif Mohammed is currently in police custody as investigations continue. He is expected to be arraigned before court once preliminary investigations are concluded.

The Ashanti South Police Command has called on the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to aid in the fight against crime.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah & David Afum, Kumasi